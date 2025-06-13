AFU General Staff denies info about crossing of administrative border between Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions by occupiers

The situation near the administrative border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions has not undergone significant changes, Spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Lykhoviy told Interfax-Ukraine.

"As of today, heavy fighting continues, the situation is dynamic and may change. But, as already reported today in Khortytsia Military District, there is no information that the Russian occupiers have crossed the administrative border between the regions and gained a foothold," Lykhoviy said on Friday.

Earlier, The New York Times, citing Ukrainian officers, reported on the enemy's breakthrough in Dnipropetrovsk region and the possible further advance into the region. According to the newspaper, the occupiers are actively transferring reserves and equipment, which may indicate a new phase of the offensive.