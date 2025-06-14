Objects of enemy's military-industrial complex for production of explosives hit - General Staff

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

On the night of June 14, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck important objects of the Russian aggressor's military-industrial complex in order to reduce the enemy's capabilities for the production of explosives and ammunition, the General Staff reports.

"In particular, the facilities of JSC NNK in Samara region of the Russian Federation were hit. This is a leading enterprise for the production of explosives components, a facility of the Russian military-industrial complex. Explosions and a fire were recorded in the area of the industrial zone," the message on Telegram says.

The Nevinnomyssk plant in Stavropol territory of the Russian Federation, one of the key producers of basic components for explosives, ammunition and rocket fuel, was also hit. The enterprise is involved in supporting the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine. A series of explosions and enemy air defenses were reported in the immediate vicinity of the target, and a fire was recorded in the industrial zone.

The results of the hit are being clarified.