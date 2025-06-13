Interfax-Ukraine
15:29 13.06.2025

NABU exposes corruption scheme involving Ministry of Regional Development, top officials

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have exposed a corruption scheme in the Ministry of Regional Development with the participation of top state officials, NABU has said reports.

"The following were reported on suspicion of abuse of office, receiving and providing illegal benefits in a particularly large amount: the former state secretary of the ministry, current member of the board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, the former adviser to the minister, former director of a state-owned enterprise, a developer (organizer of the scheme) and an official of a construction company," NABU said in a message on the Telegram channel on Friday.

