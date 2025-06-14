Child dies, four people injured in Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling - police

A child died and four people were injured in Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling, the National Police reported on Saturday.

Kherson, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Novodmytrivka, Chereshenky, Mykilske, Beryslav, Novooleksandrivka, Dudchany, Tomaryne suffered from Russian attacks. Among the damaged civilian objects are an apartment building and six private houses, a gas station, a gas pipeline, and a school, according to a message on the Telegram channel.

"A 58-year-old man was injured in Bilozerka due to the dropping of explosives from a UAV. A 49-year-old local resident who came under artillery fire on June 12 also required medical assistance. An 11-year-old boy who was seriously injured in an attack by a Russian drone in his own yard on June 11 died in hospital," the police said.

A 70-year-old resident of Dudchany, who was injured as a result of artillery fire on June 12, sought medical assistance.

A 66-year-old resident of Sadove, who came under an enemy drone strike on June 7, was also taken to the hospital.

About 20 hectares of wheat crops were burned in Chereshenky due to the dropping of explosives from a UAV.