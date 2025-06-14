Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:24 14.06.2025

Syrsky holds working meeting on countering enemy strike UAVs

1 min read
Syrsky holds working meeting on countering enemy strike UAVs
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

 Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrsky held a working meeting on countering enemy strike UAVs, "with which the Russians terrorize our peaceful cities every night," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Saturday.

"The number one task is to increase and scale up the means that are already working effectively. First of all, to increase the number of interceptor UAVs. We must take a comprehensive approach, use the capabilities of all available components," the General Staff quotes Syrsky.

He noted that the enemy is constantly changing the characteristics of its Shaheds and the tactics of their use.

"We discussed ways to improve the detection of enemy drones and their timely destruction. We set tasks and identified priority areas. The lives of our people, the functioning of critical infrastructure and the economy of the state as a whole depend on this," Syrsky said.

Tags: #syrsky #uavs

MORE ABOUT

10:44 12.06.2025
Forty-nine enemy UAVs neutralized last night, seven locations hit, debris fall in other four locations

Forty-nine enemy UAVs neutralized last night, seven locations hit, debris fall in other four locations

12:49 10.06.2025
Air defense defuses 284 out of 322 enemy weapons, there’re hits in 11 locations, debris falls in 16 sites

Air defense defuses 284 out of 322 enemy weapons, there’re hits in 11 locations, debris falls in 16 sites

09:35 09.06.2025
Defense forces down 33 enemy UAVs in Cherkasy region, infrastructure damaged

Defense forces down 33 enemy UAVs in Cherkasy region, infrastructure damaged

12:48 05.06.2025
Invaders attack Ukraine at night with 103 drones, 74 downed

Invaders attack Ukraine at night with 103 drones, 74 downed

18:12 03.06.2025
Total losses of enemy since beginning of 2025 reach 200,000 people – Syrsky

Total losses of enemy since beginning of 2025 reach 200,000 people – Syrsky

16:38 31.05.2025
Syrsky holds final meeting on activities of Armed Forces of Ukraine in May

Syrsky holds final meeting on activities of Armed Forces of Ukraine in May

11:27 31.05.2025
Defense Forces down 69 out of 107 UAVs, three missiles at night

Defense Forces down 69 out of 107 UAVs, three missiles at night

20:02 29.05.2025
Syrsky reports to Zelenskyy on long-range activity on Russian territory

Syrsky reports to Zelenskyy on long-range activity on Russian territory

14:32 23.05.2025
Defense Forces neutralize 150 Russian UAVs – AFU Air Force

Defense Forces neutralize 150 Russian UAVs – AFU Air Force

18:29 22.05.2025
Syrsky discusses front situation with commander of NATO mission to assist Ukraine

Syrsky discusses front situation with commander of NATO mission to assist Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Fourth stage of prisoner of war exchange completed – Zelenskyy

Bodies of another 1,200 dead returned to Ukraine as a result of repatriation measures – coordination HQ

Zelenskyy on Coalition of Resolute: Europe hasn't decided whether it will be with Ukraine if there is no US support

Russians delaying negotiation process – Zelenskyy

18th package of EU sanctions may be adopted in June – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Yuzhanina on search of her son's apartment: I don't plan to resign

Russia spends 300 billion/year on defense production – Zelenskyy

Fourth stage of prisoner of war exchange completed – Zelenskyy

Bodies of another 1,200 dead returned to Ukraine as a result of repatriation measures – coordination HQ

Zelenskyy on Coalition of Resolute: Europe hasn't decided whether it will be with Ukraine if there is no US support

Russians delaying negotiation process – Zelenskyy

18th package of EU sanctions may be adopted in June – Zelenskyy

Russians use small sabotage groups in Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

Enemy stopped in Sumy direction - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on escalation in Middle East: We would like to see aid to Ukraine not decrease because of this

AD
AD