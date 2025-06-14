Syrsky holds working meeting on countering enemy strike UAVs

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrsky held a working meeting on countering enemy strike UAVs, "with which the Russians terrorize our peaceful cities every night," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Saturday.

"The number one task is to increase and scale up the means that are already working effectively. First of all, to increase the number of interceptor UAVs. We must take a comprehensive approach, use the capabilities of all available components," the General Staff quotes Syrsky.

He noted that the enemy is constantly changing the characteristics of its Shaheds and the tactics of their use.

"We discussed ways to improve the detection of enemy drones and their timely destruction. We set tasks and identified priority areas. The lives of our people, the functioning of critical infrastructure and the economy of the state as a whole depend on this," Syrsky said.