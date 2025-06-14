Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:47 14.06.2025

General Staff records 225 combat clashes during day

 During the past day, 225 combat clashes were recorded, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the Telegram channel in information on the Russian invasion as of 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

"The enemy launched one missile and 66 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using four missiles and dropping 129 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,174 attacks, 93 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,800 kamikaze drones," the message says.

