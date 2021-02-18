Ukraine to start vaccination against COVID-19 with India-made AstraZeneca – Stepanov

Ukraine will start vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) with the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in India, vaccination will start before the end of the week, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said.

"I think that the first thing we will start getting vaccinated with is the vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca, which is produced by the Serum Institute (India)," he said on the air of the Ukraine24 television channel on Wednesday evening.

Stepanov said that 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine should be delivered to Ukraine by the end of the week.

"By the end of the week, it should be in Ukraine. The issues of logistics, shipments directly from India, aircraft freight and others are settled," he said.

He also said the Crown Agents British procurement agency deals with logistics issues, but the Health Ministry is in constant communication with the Serum Institute vaccine manufacturer.