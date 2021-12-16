Facts

17:22 16.12.2021

Israeli govt to donate 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Ukraine

1 min read
The Israeli government will donate 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus (500,000 doses) disease to Ukraine as part of the Covax initiative, according to the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine.

"The Government of the State of Israel, given the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic facing the whole world, and the special strong relations between the states and peoples of Israel and Ukraine, has decided to transfer half a million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Ukraine," the embassy said in a statement released on Thursday.

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky timed this gesture to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries. "We are glad that we have the opportunity to help Ukraine in the fight against COVID-19. In ten days we will celebrate 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries, and this gesture is a symbol of the strong ties and friendship that exist between Israel and Ukraine," he said.

