Tough lockdown introduced in Prykarpattia due to 'critical situation' with COVID-19

Ivano-Frankivsk regional commission on environmental safety, manmade disaster and emergency response has decided to introduce a "red" level quarantine in the region due to the rapid spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The relevant decision was made at the commission's meeting, held with the participation of Health Minister Maksym Stepanov and Chief Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko on Wednesday.

"The situation with the spread of coronavirus disease remains tense, and in Ivano-Frankivsk region it is already, I would say, almost critical," Liashko said at the meeting.

He said the regional leadership has fully complied with the requirements of the Health Ministry, having prepared 50% of all hospital beds in the region to accommodate patients with COVID-19, while 80% of these beds are provided with oxygen. However, even despite this, there are still not enough places for patients with COVID-19 in reference hospitals in Prykarpattia.

"The last ten days, there has been a significant increase in the number of cases of coronavirus disease, and what scares us most is hospitalizations," the doctor said.

In order to prevent the spread of a dangerous disease in the region, the regional commission on environmental safety, manmade disaster and emergency response decided to introduce quarantine of the "red" level from February 22 to February 28.