Facts

13:44 29.12.2022

Russian missile hits household in Ivano-Frankivsk region, no explosion

1 min read

A missile fired by Russian invaders hit a household in a village in Ivano-Frankivsk region on Thursday morning, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"Morning, a village in Ivano-Frankivsk region, almost 1,000 kilometers from Russia. A missile flies right into the house, miraculously does not explode. There is no limit to the cynicism of Russians," Tymoshenko said in Telegram.

The statement is illustrated with photographs of the missile in the interior of a damaged house.

This information was later confirmed by Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration Svitlana Onyschuk, specifying that the house is located on the territory of Tlumach merged territorial community in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

"There were no people in the house at the time the missile hit. Fortunately, no one was hurt," she said in Telegram.

In addition to the town of Tlumach, Tlumach merged territorial community includes 34 villages, the population of the community is 18,000 people.

Tags: #ivano_frankivsk #missile

