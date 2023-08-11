Facts

14:41 11.08.2023

Сhild killed as result of missile attack on Prykarpattia, there are casualties

2 min read

As a result of a missile attack on Ivano-Frankivsk region, a child was killed, there are injured, Head of the regional military administration Svitlana Onyschuk said.

"This morning, the enemy launched a missile attack on Prykarpattia. There was a hit on a civilian facility. There were victims, including a child who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The doctors did everything possible, but, unfortunately, they failed to save the child's life," Onyschuk said on the Telegram channel on Friday, expressing her condolences to the family.

In turn, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) in the Telegram channel said on August 11, at about 10:00, the Russian military fired aeroballistic missiles at the infrastructure of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

"The missile hit the territory of a household in Kolomyia district, where a family with three children lived. As a result of the shelling, an 8-year-old boy was killed. Data on other victims is being specified," the administration's head said.

According to the prosecutor's office, the blast wave and debris partially destroyed the utility building.

Relevant services and an investigative team are working at the scene.

Under the procedural leadership of Ivano-Frankivsk prosecutor's office, a pretrial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (part 1 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been launched.

The pretrial investigation is carried out by the SBU Department in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

