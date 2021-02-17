COVID-19 morbidity growing in Ukraine for 2nd consecutive day

Ukraine has reported 4,286 new cases of COVID-19 and 147 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Wednesday morning.

"Ukraine recorded 4,286 new coronavirus infection cases on February 17, 2021. In particular, the virus was contracted by 304 children and 329 medical workers. Over the past day, 2,330 persons have been hospitalized, 147 have died, and 5,927 have recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook.

As of Wednesday morning, Ukraine has seen a total of 1,280,904 COVID-19 cases, including 24,689 deaths and 1,128,895 recoveries.