Zelenskyy calls at Three Seas Summit for maintaining pressure on Russia to achieve complete ceasefire

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his speech at the Three Seas Initiative summit, thanked the participating countries for their support and diplomatic efforts, and called for maintaining pressure on Russia, the press service of the head of state reports.

“All of Europe – especially our region next to Russia – should speak with one voice. We all want Europe and the U.S. to stay strong partners. We all want this war to end in a fair way – with no rewards for Putin, especially no land. And we all need to keep the pressure on Russia – everyone can do their part to help us reach a full and unconditional ceasefire as soon as possible, for at least 30 days. That’s what could lay the groundwork for real, effective diplomacy,” Zelenskyy believes.

He pointed out that Russia plans to hold military exercises in Belarus this summer, and recalled that this is how new Russian attacks usually begin.

“But where will it go? I don’t know. Ukraine? Lithuania? Poland? God forbid! But we all need to be ready. All our institutions are open for cooperation,” Zelenskyy stressed.

“We need to stand together not just politically, but in a purely practical sense to defend against real challenges,” he added.