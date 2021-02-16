Facts

17:03 16.02.2021

ORDLO territory seized by Russia-occupation forces is 1,400 sq km more than indicated in Minsk Agreements – Harmash

2 min read
ORDLO territory seized by Russia-occupation forces is 1,400 sq km more than indicated in Minsk Agreements – Harmash

The territory of certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, currently seized by Russia-occupation forces, is 1,400 square kilometers more than indicated in the Minsk Agreements, which creates ambiguities in understanding the sphere of influence of the Minsk Agreements on these territories, representative of certain districts of Donetsk region in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) from Ukraine Serhiy Harmash said.

"We are still trying to find out from the representatives of Russia what kind of territory they understand by the concept of ORDLO. Because the one that, in fact, was captured by Russia-occupation forces, is 1,400 km more than the one indicated in the Minsk Agreements, and to what territory the Minsk Agreements apply then remains unclear," Harmash wrote on his Facebook page following an online TCG conference held on Tuesday February 16.

According to him, "this issue is no less fundamental than the definition of the parties to the conflict." "But even here we do not get a clear answer, even though it is written down in the Minsk Agreements. Moscow has an amazing ability to become deaf and blind when it does not want to see and hear something. Especially when it comes to the agreements it has signed," Harmash said.

He added that "at the meeting of the TCG working group on political issues, the question of the parties to the military conflict in Donbas was frequently raised." "In the seventh year of the war […] the representatives of Russia claimed that these were Ukraine and Donbas. What they mean by this concept is unclear. Probably part of Donetsk coal basin in Rostov region of the Russian Federation. Also from the other side sounded the version 'people of Donbas' - it is also not clear what the residents of Pokrovsk, Dobropillia, Kramatorsk and Mariupol did not share with Ukraine [...] plus one and a half million internally displaced persons," a member of the Ukrainian delegation said.

"We have clearly indicated that Russia and Ukraine are in conflict. And we asked not to make such provocations, because they distract the participants in the consultations from discussing the Action Plan proposed by Ukraine. It is clear that we cannot simply remain silent when such absurd statements are made, both in form and in content," Harmash said.

Tags: #minsk_agreements #tcg #harmash
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:50 16.02.2021
European Solidarity co-chairperson Gerashchenko walks out of TV studio because of Arestovych's sexist statements

European Solidarity co-chairperson Gerashchenko walks out of TV studio because of Arestovych's sexist statements

10:17 16.02.2021
Kravchuk should not be blamed for speaking on Russian TV channel, he tries to convey Ukrainian point of view to Russian audience – Arestovych

Kravchuk should not be blamed for speaking on Russian TV channel, he tries to convey Ukrainian point of view to Russian audience – Arestovych

13:05 13.02.2021
Ukraine to do everything to fulfill Minsk agreements on our part - Yermak

Ukraine to do everything to fulfill Minsk agreements on our part - Yermak

09:48 12.02.2021
Implementation of Minsk Agreements should be carried out by all parties on clear schedule, timely – Zelensky

Implementation of Minsk Agreements should be carried out by all parties on clear schedule, timely – Zelensky

15:28 11.02.2021
UN Security Council to hold meeting on Thursday regarding anniversary of signing Minsk Agreements

UN Security Council to hold meeting on Thursday regarding anniversary of signing Minsk Agreements

16:44 02.02.2021
Russian sniper fatally wounds Ukrainian soldier in Toretsk area - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Russian sniper fatally wounds Ukrainian soldier in Toretsk area - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

12:58 29.01.2021
Kravchuk: It is impossible to agree with Moscow under normal conditions

Kravchuk: It is impossible to agree with Moscow under normal conditions

08:57 21.01.2021
Russia, Medvedchuk trying to use prisoners in their political interests, Kyiv to assess this – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Russia, Medvedchuk trying to use prisoners in their political interests, Kyiv to assess this – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

18:58 18.01.2021
Members of TCG security subgroup agree to resume gas supplies to Maryinka – Ukrainian delegation

Members of TCG security subgroup agree to resume gas supplies to Maryinka – Ukrainian delegation

17:19 11.01.2021
Armed Forces' serviceman died in JFO area as result of shelling – Ukrainian delegation at TCG

Armed Forces' serviceman died in JFO area as result of shelling – Ukrainian delegation at TCG

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBU announces suspicion to blogger Shariy

Liashko to urgently leave for Ivano-Frankivsk region due to COVID-19 outbreak – meeting with Zelensky

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 applies for registration in Ukraine

Rada urges intl institutions to step up political, diplomatic, sanction pressure on Russia due to temporary occupation of Crimea

Rada registers bill on bringing NABU status in line with Constitution's requirements

LATEST

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times since midnight, no casualties

Zelensky forms Advisory Council on promoting development of general secondary education system – decree

SBU announces suspicion to blogger Shariy

Association of Ukrainian Human Rights Monitors records 52 cases of pressure on civil activists

Liashko to urgently leave for Ivano-Frankivsk region due to COVID-19 outbreak – meeting with Zelensky

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 applies for registration in Ukraine

Rada urges intl institutions to step up political, diplomatic, sanction pressure on Russia due to temporary occupation of Crimea

Rada registers bill on bringing NABU status in line with Constitution's requirements

Zelensky orders to identify those responsible for death of three soldiers in Donbas

Airfield of Kyiv airport to be reconstructed until 2025

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD