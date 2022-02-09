Kuleba: Macron does not persuade Ukraine to implement Minsk agreements on Russian terms

French President Emmanuel Macron did not try to persuade Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreements on Russian terms after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Mr. Macron did not persuade us to implement the Minsk agreements on Russian terms after his visit to Moscow," Kuleba said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He said Ukraine will not comply with the Minsk agreements on the terms put forward by Russia.

"This does not mean that we will not implement the Minsk agreements in principle, but we will not implement them on Russian terms, in the Russian interpretation, in particular through direct dialogue with the DPR and LPR, which Russia categorically insists on, we will not, this is our principled position," Kuleba said.