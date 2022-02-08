Facts

16:51 08.02.2022

Clarifications may soon be made within TCG on set of measures for implementing Minsk accords – Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that in the coming weeks, within the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), clarifications could be made on a set of measures to implement the Minsk Agreements, which will contribute to their implementation.

"Now we need to go back again and make certain clarifications, in order to: firstly, reduce the pressure, the level of escalation, and secondly, and this I very clearly and unambiguously told both President Putin and President Zelensky, we need to ensure that, purely on the basis of the Minsk Agreements and in compliance with all procedures [of course, we did not discuss the details today, we only partially discussed all the details with President Putin, we will still discuss them today], after discussing these issues at the TCG, we may be able to return and help ensure that the documents that were signed in 2015 could be fulfilled, so that clarifications are made in the coming weeks so that they can remove discrepancies and, most importantly, contribute to the renewal of mutual trust, restore a calm atmosphere and stop the escalation," Macron said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Tags: #minsk_agreements #macron
