17:00 01.02.2022

Ukrainian authorities do not reject Minsk agreements, but intend to find steps to implement them - adviser to head of President's Office

Ukrainian authorities consider the Minsk agreements framework and intend to find steps to implement them that guarantee long-term peace, adviser to President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak said on Tuesday to Interfax-Ukraine, commenting on a statement by NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov.

"Throughout the years of the Minsk Agreements, the discussion on the parameters of how they can be implemented, continues. It is expected that Ukrainian officials, in particular Mr. Danilov, are involved in this discussion, but they are doing it in journalistic style," he said.

What is the significance of "Minsk"? This is the only agreement on ending the war in Donbas, which is recognized by Russia and which outlines a possible way to return the temporarily occupied territories of ORDLO to Ukrainian control. But this is a framework agreement. That is why there is a negotiating format of the Trilateral Contact Group to agree on concrete practical steps towards the possible implementation of this agreement," Podoliak said.

He reminded that "Minsk" was created during the last president's term, and the current political team accepted this agreement as a diplomatic legacy of previous years."

Recognizing the importance of this agreement, both President Zelensky, the Office of the President and the entire government team are working to identify such steps to implement Minsk, that guarantee Ukraine a fair and lasting peace. The government does not reject the Minsk agreements, but does everything in its power to fully preserve the sovereignty and democratic character of Ukraine throughout our territory," the adviser to the head of the President's Office said.

Tags: #minsk_agreements #presidents_office #podoliak
