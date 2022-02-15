Ukraine's position remains unchanged: Russia's recognition of so-called 'LPR/DPR' will mean conscious withdrawal from Minsk agreements – MFA

Russia's recognition of the self-proclaimed Donbas republics would signify its intentional withdrawal from the Minsk Agreements and would deal a strong blow to the political and diplomatic settlement process, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said.

"As the Russian State Duma has adopted a resolution, urging the Russian president to recognize the so-called 'LPR' and 'DPR,' we reaffirm the unwavering stance of Ukraine: the recognition of the 'LPR' and the 'DPR' by Russia would signify its intentional withdrawal from the Minsk Agreements," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

A step of the kind would deal a strong blow to the political and diplomatic settlement of the armed conflict in Donbas, he said.

"The recognition of the 'LPR' and the 'DPR' would have no legal consequences whatsoever... But the Russian president's support for the State Duma resolution would have much broader consequences harmful for the world order and the global security architecture," Nikolenko said.

Russia has two options, "either to take the path of de-escalation and diplomatic dialogue or brace for a joint resolute response from the international community," he said.

"We are urging Moscow to take a constructive stance to make progress within the existing negotiating formats. Or else Russia will bear full responsibility for ruining the Minsk Agreements and the process of a peaceful settlement of the armed conflict," Nikolenko said.