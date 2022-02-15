Facts

16:30 15.02.2022

Ukraine's position remains unchanged: Russia's recognition of so-called 'LPR/DPR' will mean conscious withdrawal from Minsk agreements – MFA

2 min read
Ukraine's position remains unchanged: Russia's recognition of so-called 'LPR/DPR' will mean conscious withdrawal from Minsk agreements – MFA

Russia's recognition of the self-proclaimed Donbas republics would signify its intentional withdrawal from the Minsk Agreements and would deal a strong blow to the political and diplomatic settlement process, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said.

"As the Russian State Duma has adopted a resolution, urging the Russian president to recognize the so-called 'LPR' and 'DPR,' we reaffirm the unwavering stance of Ukraine: the recognition of the 'LPR' and the 'DPR' by Russia would signify its intentional withdrawal from the Minsk Agreements," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

A step of the kind would deal a strong blow to the political and diplomatic settlement of the armed conflict in Donbas, he said.

"The recognition of the 'LPR' and the 'DPR' would have no legal consequences whatsoever... But the Russian president's support for the State Duma resolution would have much broader consequences harmful for the world order and the global security architecture," Nikolenko said.

Russia has two options, "either to take the path of de-escalation and diplomatic dialogue or brace for a joint resolute response from the international community," he said.

"We are urging Moscow to take a constructive stance to make progress within the existing negotiating formats. Or else Russia will bear full responsibility for ruining the Minsk Agreements and the process of a peaceful settlement of the armed conflict," Nikolenko said.

Tags: #ukraine #minsk_agreements
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:56 15.02.2022
Kuleba: We hope Italy will convey to Russia inadmissibility of aggression against Ukraine

Kuleba: We hope Italy will convey to Russia inadmissibility of aggression against Ukraine

19:47 15.02.2022
TCG to discuss Donbas status bill - Scholz

TCG to discuss Donbas status bill - Scholz

19:19 15.02.2022
If Russia recognizes so-called 'L/DPR', world community has absolute leverage for introduction of toughest sanctions against Russia - MP Sobolev

If Russia recognizes so-called 'L/DPR', world community has absolute leverage for introduction of toughest sanctions against Russia - MP Sobolev

19:13 15.02.2022
Ukrainian delegation initiates extraordinary consultations in TCG in connection with decision of Russia's Duma on so-called 'LPR/DPR'

Ukrainian delegation initiates extraordinary consultations in TCG in connection with decision of Russia's Duma on so-called 'LPR/DPR'

19:11 15.02.2022
Websites of Ministry of Defense, Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as PrivatBank, Oschadbank subject to DDOS attack – Information Security Center

Websites of Ministry of Defense, Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as PrivatBank, Oschadbank subject to DDOS attack – Information Security Center

17:06 15.02.2022
NATO not to reconsider decision of Bucharest summit on prospect of Ukraine's membership in organization – Stoltenberg

NATO not to reconsider decision of Bucharest summit on prospect of Ukraine's membership in organization – Stoltenberg

13:50 15.02.2022
Ukraine prevents blockade of Black Sea ports – Infrastructure Ministry

Ukraine prevents blockade of Black Sea ports – Infrastructure Ministry

12:36 15.02.2022
Ukraine records 29,724 new COVID-19 cases per day, 23,235 recovered, 305 died – ministry

Ukraine records 29,724 new COVID-19 cases per day, 23,235 recovered, 305 died – ministry

11:12 15.02.2022
European Parliament endorses vote on providing Ukraine with EUR 1.2 bln in macro-financial assistance

European Parliament endorses vote on providing Ukraine with EUR 1.2 bln in macro-financial assistance

19:49 14.02.2022
Zelensky declares Feb 16 as Day of Unity

Zelensky declares Feb 16 as Day of Unity

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Biden to make statement on security situation in Ukraine – CNN

Ukrainian delegation initiates extraordinary consultations in TCG in connection with decision of Russia's Duma on so-called 'LPR/DPR'

Websites of Ministry of Defense, Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as PrivatBank, Oschadbank subject to DDOS attack – Information Security Center

NATO not to reconsider decision of Bucharest summit on prospect of Ukraine's membership in organization – Stoltenberg

Kravchuk, Kuchma, Yushchenko urge Budapest Memo's signatories to prove that document 'is not mere fraud'

LATEST

Biden to make statement on security situation in Ukraine – CNN

Russia, in case of recognition of 'DPR/LPR' will violate intl law, Minsk Agreements – Stoltenberg

YES, Victor Pinchuk Foundation to host 5th Ukrainian Lunch on margins of Munich Security Conference

Kravchuk, Kuchma, Yushchenko urge Budapest Memo's signatories to prove that document 'is not mere fraud'

Russian State Duma's call to recognize 'L/DPR' to complicate situation in Europe – Podoliak

Official recognition of 'L/DPR' to constitute additional territorial claims on Ukraine from Russia – Maasikas

OSCE Secretary General applies tools for early conflict prevention over situation around Ukraine – Kuleba

Duma votes for instant submission of call for self-proclaimed Donbas republics' recognition to Russian president

Canada to additionally provide Ukraine with CAD 500 mln loan

India urges its citizens to leave Ukraine – embassy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD