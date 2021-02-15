Facts

10:18 15.02.2021

Ukraine's Ambassador to China Kamyshev dies - Kuleba

1 min read
Ukraine's Ambassador to China Kamyshev dies - Kuleba

Ukraine's Ambassador to the People's Republic of China Serhiy Kamyshev has died, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Sad news... Ukraine's Ambassador to the People's Republic of China Serhiy Kamyshev has died at the age of 64. A well-known professional, he made an outstanding contribution to the development of Ukraine's relations with the countries of Asia and the Middle East in the many years of his diplomatic work. Cherished memory and sincere condolences to his loved ones," Kuleba said on Twitter on Sunday evening.

