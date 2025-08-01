Interfax-Ukraine
Svyrydenko, Japanese Ambassador discuss Ukrainian-Japanese Business Forum scheduled for autumn

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and Japanese Ambassador to Kyiv Masashi Nakagome discussed the upcoming Ukrainian-Japanese Business Forum scheduled for the autumn, as well as preparations for the arrival of two Japanese business missions.

"Today I met with Ambassador of Japan Masashi Nakagome. On August 5, Ukraine will celebrate its National Day at EXPO-2025 in Osaka. This special event will serve as an expression of our sincere gratitude to the international community for their continued support," she said on the X social network on Friday, noting that she thanked the ambassador for the invitation, but she would remain in Kyiv, "where we are finalizing our government's action plan with the team."

According to Svyrydenko, at the meeting with the ambassador, "we also discussed the upcoming Ukraine-Japan business forum planned for the fall, as well as preparations for the arrival of two Japanese business missions." The prime minister said that work on the investment agreement "is progressing well – our goal is to sign it this autumn." Svyrydenko also said that another important topic was Japan's potential participation in the Cultural Resilience Alliance, an international initiative launched by Ukraine to support cultural recovery and resilience in wartime.

"We deeply value Japan's partnership and look forward to strengthening our cooperation across investment, culture, and postwar recovery," she said.

The 2025 World Expo, Expo 2025, will be held in Osaka, Japan. It will last six months in 2025: from April 13 to October 13. The exhibition is titled "Designing Future Society for Our Lives" with subthemes "Saving Lives," "Empowering Lives" and "Connecting Lives."

