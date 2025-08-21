Zelenskyy on China as security guarantor: don't need those who didn't help when needed

China provided assistance to the Russian Federation by opening its drone market, and was also among the signatories of the Budapest Memorandum and did nothing when Crimea was occupied, so Ukraine does not need guarantors of its security who did not help it when it needed it, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Why is China not in the guarantees? First, China did not help us stop this war from the beginning. Second, China helped Russia by opening the drone market. Third: the question here is not even about the military personnel who are present there. We are talking about the Budapest Memorandum," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on Wednesday.

"China was among these signatories, they did nothing when Crimea was occupied. That is why we do not need guarantors who do not help Ukraine and did not help Ukraine at a time when we really needed it after February 24," the head of the Ukrainian state added.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine needs security guarantees only from those countries that are ready to help it.