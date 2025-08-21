Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:15 21.08.2025

Germany calls on China to help in peaceful settlement in Ukraine

1 min read
Germany would welcome greater Chinese involvement in the Ukraine peace process as talks with Russia are likely to intensify, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told DW on Wednesday.

В то же время он предостерег, что Пекин пока не проявлял заинтересованности в такой роли, несмотря на прямые призывы со стороны Берлина и других стран.

"Hardly any other country, any other government, has such a strong influence on Russia as China. Unfortunately, China hasn't used its opportunities so far, but it is never too late," Wadephul said.

Wadephul also expressed optimism about US and Ukrainian efforts to begin talks with Russia, but cautioned that the situation on the battlefield remains difficult and Russian President Vladimir Putin's willingness to negotiate has not yet been confirmed.

The minister added that if the talks fail to take place, this will lead to new sanctions against Russia, and Germany and the United States are ready to act in this direction. Regarding the venue for the talks, Wadepfuhl noted that Berlin "has no ambition" to be the host, and Switzerland looks like the most neutral option.

Tags: #call #china #germany

