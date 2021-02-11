EU concerned about growth in number SOEs in Ukraine, delays in privatization

The European Parliament, in its resolution on Ukraine's implementation of the Association Agreement, noted the delay in privatization of state-owned enterprises (SOE) and expressed concern about their increase.

The report, approved by 526 MPs, was released on the official website of the European Parliament.

In addition to this, parliamentarians "urges Ukraine to tackle the pervasive cronyism and corruption that continues to exist in its healthcare sector, and especially in the Ministry of Health," The MPs call for an effective investigation of any corrupt practices, "in particular attempts to procure medical equipment at disproportionately high costs in the midst of the pandemic."

The MPs also urge Ukraine to comply with future decisions of the Arbitration Commission regarding a moratorium on the export of unprocessed timber and to fight against shadow employment, the volume of which is reaching significant proportions.