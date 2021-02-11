Facts

14:50 11.02.2021

EU concerned about growth in number SOEs in Ukraine, delays in privatization

1 min read
EU concerned about growth in number SOEs in Ukraine, delays in privatization

The European Parliament, in its resolution on Ukraine's implementation of the Association Agreement, noted the delay in privatization of state-owned enterprises (SOE) and expressed concern about their increase.

The report, approved by 526 MPs, was released on the official website of the European Parliament.

In addition to this, parliamentarians "urges Ukraine to tackle the pervasive cronyism and corruption that continues to exist in its healthcare sector, and especially in the Ministry of Health," The MPs call for an effective investigation of any corrupt practices, "in particular attempts to procure medical equipment at disproportionately high costs in the midst of the pandemic."

The MPs also urge Ukraine to comply with future decisions of the Arbitration Commission regarding a moratorium on the export of unprocessed timber and to fight against shadow employment, the volume of which is reaching significant proportions.

Tags: #european_parliament #privatization
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:15 11.02.2021
European Parliament reiterates its unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty

European Parliament reiterates its unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty

14:36 11.02.2021
European Parliament considers Ukrainian electricity market uncompetitive by EU standards

European Parliament considers Ukrainian electricity market uncompetitive by EU standards

13:13 11.02.2021
European Parliament calls for de-oligarchization of Ukraine

European Parliament calls for de-oligarchization of Ukraine

13:07 11.02.2021
Ukraine to take into account European Parliament's recommendations on need to complete reforms in rule of law, good governance, fight against corruption – MFA

Ukraine to take into account European Parliament's recommendations on need to complete reforms in rule of law, good governance, fight against corruption – MFA

12:29 11.02.2021
European Parliament condemns human rights violations in Crimea, Donbas temporarily occupied by Russia

European Parliament condemns human rights violations in Crimea, Donbas temporarily occupied by Russia

11:23 11.02.2021
European Parliament calls for further improvement of Ukraine's electoral legislation

European Parliament calls for further improvement of Ukraine's electoral legislation

11:19 11.02.2021
European Parliament encourages Kyiv to ensure independence, continued work of key anti-corruption institutions

European Parliament encourages Kyiv to ensure independence, continued work of key anti-corruption institutions

10:59 11.02.2021
European Parliament calls on Ukraine to develop mechanism to monitor implementation of reforms

European Parliament calls on Ukraine to develop mechanism to monitor implementation of reforms

09:53 26.01.2021
SPF will contest court decision to cancel order to declare Centrenergo privatization tender void in 2018

SPF will contest court decision to cancel order to declare Centrenergo privatization tender void in 2018

17:42 18.01.2021
Govt risks losing UAH 12 bln from privatization in 2021 due to coordinated resistance of law enforcers, oligarchic groups – SPF

Govt risks losing UAH 12 bln from privatization in 2021 due to coordinated resistance of law enforcers, oligarchic groups – SPF

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Normandy Four meeting to be possible after adoption of Joint Steps Plan by all parties of Minsk talks – Zelensky

Some 50 soldiers killed, 338 wounded in Donbas in 2020 – Zelensky

MP Korniyenko on possibility of replacing Razumkov with Stefanchuk: So far, this is just rumor

Kyiv City Council allocates UAH 140 mln for vaccination against COVID-19 in capital – Klitschko

EU to support COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine with EUR 40 mln project for six Eastern Partnership countries

LATEST

Kyiv City Council increases funding, expands Kyiv Residents' Health Program

No more than 20% of population has COVID-19 immunity – KSE

Normandy Four meeting to be possible after adoption of Joint Steps Plan by all parties of Minsk talks – Zelensky

Candidate for MP Virastiuk intends to deal with rehabilitation of ATO, JFO veterans

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire twice, Ukrainian soldier killed – JFO HQ

Some 50 soldiers killed, 338 wounded in Donbas in 2020 – Zelensky

Over 40% of Ukrainians support sanctions against TV channels 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK

Ukrainian Navy receives 20 humvees, 84 boats from United States – embassy

Zelensky visits frontline in JFO area in Donbas

GUAM notes need for new approach to problem of territorial conflicts

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD