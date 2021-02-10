Facts

08:59 10.02.2021

Boryspil Airport cuts passenger traffic by almost 70%, cargo flow by 24% in Jan

Boryspil International Airport in January 2021 reduced passenger traffic to 333,800 people, which is 68.2% less than in January 2020.

As Interfax-Ukraine was told in the airport's press service, on international flights, in particular, passenger traffic amounted to 301,000 (68.9% down), on domestic – 32,800 (59.5% down).

The number of arrival and departure flights serviced by the airport in January 2021 amounted to 3,480 (54.6% down), including 2,708 international flights (59.7% down), and 772 internal flights (17.4% down).

The volume of cargo handled by the airport in January 2021 decreased by 23.8%, to 2,700 tonnes.

Some 2,034 tonnes of cargo from arrival flights were handled (22.3% less than in the same month of the previous year), and 676.6 tonnes for departure flights were handled (27.9% down). At the same time, only 42 kg (97% down) on arrival and 25 kg (99.6% down) on departure were processed on domestic flights. Everything else is international.

The amount of serviced mail amounted to 497.3 tonnes, which is 42.1% less than in January 2020. The volume of arrived postal items decreased by 62.1% (to 220.2 tonnes), the number of postal items sent from Ukraine decreased 0.3% (to 277 tonnes).

