11:20 30.11.2018

Ukrzaliznytsia launches express train from Kyiv to Boryspil airport

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia will send the round-the-clock express train on the Kyiv-Passazhyrsky-Darnytsia-Boryspil-Airport route to make its first trip.

"The regular train trips are to start at 13:00," the company's press service reported on Friday.

Four rail buses produced by Polish Pesa Bydgoszcz SA with a capacity of up to 120 passengers and with a baggage zone, upgraded by Ukrzaliznytsia, will run on the route. Tickets costing UAH 80 can be purchased by cash at two cash desks at the Central and South Railway Stations, by noncash at four self-service terminals installed in the concourse over the fourteenth track. Also, passengers can pay for travel directly in the trains using a technology similar to the Kyiv subway.

The cost of the project, according to the press service, amounted to UAH 480 million.

"In the course of the implementation of the project, about 4 km of track was added to the existing railway infrastructure, a 272 meter long overpass was built over the M03 Kyiv-Kharkiv highway. Two passenger platforms with pavilions near the airport and an indoor pedestrian crossing from the platforms to Terminal D of the Boryspil airport were built, Ukrzaliznytsia said on its website.

Under the project two waiting rooms with air conditioning, TV, sockets, Wi-Fi and a children's area were also built. Passengers can enter the indicated zones is open if they have a ticket for the express train.

As reported, on November 29, Ukrzaliznytsia announced the timetable of the express train to the Boryspil International Airport with 30 trips in each direction.

Ukrzaliznytsia plans to transport about 3.8 million passengers along the route Kyiv-Boryspil International Airport in 2019 and is negotiating the electrification of the section of the route from Kyiv to the Boryspil International Airport.

Interfax-Ukraine
