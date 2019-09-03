Transfer of flights from Kyiv airport won't affect regularity of Boryspil airport flights

The transfer of flights from Kyiv International Airport (Zhuliany) to Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv region from September 2 to September 12, 2019 won't affect regularity of other flights from Boryspil.

First Deputy Director General of Boryspil airport Yevhen Dykhne wrote on his page in Facebook.

According to him, the flights of ten air companies, which regularly fly from Kyiv airport, will be shared between the terminals D and F of Boryspil airport.

In particular, passengers of Alitalia, Pegasus Airlines, Motor Sich, Belavia и LOT will depart from terminal D.

Passengers of Wizz Air, Ernest Airlines, Buta Airways, Jonika Airlines, Vueling Airlines will depart from terminal F.

As earlier reported, Kyiv airport will halt its work for reception and departure of flights from September 2 to September 12 because of maintenance of a landing strip.