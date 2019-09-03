Economy

10:01 03.09.2019

Transfer of flights from Kyiv airport won't affect regularity of Boryspil airport flights

1 min read
Transfer of flights from Kyiv airport won't affect regularity of Boryspil airport flights

The transfer of flights from Kyiv International Airport (Zhuliany) to Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv region from September 2 to September 12, 2019 won't affect regularity of other flights from Boryspil.

First Deputy Director General of Boryspil airport Yevhen Dykhne wrote on his page in Facebook.

According to him, the flights of ten air companies, which regularly fly from Kyiv airport, will be shared between the terminals D and F of Boryspil airport.

In particular, passengers of Alitalia, Pegasus Airlines, Motor Sich, Belavia и LOT will depart from terminal D.

Passengers of Wizz Air, Ernest Airlines, Buta Airways, Jonika Airlines, Vueling Airlines will depart from terminal F.

As earlier reported, Kyiv airport will halt its work for reception and departure of flights from September 2 to September 12 because of maintenance of a landing strip.

Tags: #kyiv_airport #dykhne #boryspil_airport #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:22 26.08.2019
Moskalkova returns to Moscow from Kyiv

Moskalkova returns to Moscow from Kyiv

10:28 23.08.2019
Moskalkova's visit expected in Kyiv – Russian embassy

Moskalkova's visit expected in Kyiv – Russian embassy

16:20 14.08.2019
Zelensky and Netanyahu will hold talks in Kyiv on Aug 19

Zelensky and Netanyahu will hold talks in Kyiv on Aug 19

10:09 06.08.2019
Average monthly wage in Kyiv goes beyond UAH 15,000– city administration

Average monthly wage in Kyiv goes beyond UAH 15,000– city administration

12:05 02.08.2019
Metro stations in Kyiv downtown resume operations in usual mode – Kyiv City Administration

Metro stations in Kyiv downtown resume operations in usual mode – Kyiv City Administration

13:29 30.07.2019
Bohdan: We're sending information related to corrupt cases in Kyiv to law-enforcement agencies

Bohdan: We're sending information related to corrupt cases in Kyiv to law-enforcement agencies

11:39 29.07.2019
Klitschko: Foreign partners are saying attempts 'from above' to appoint city officials violate European norms

Klitschko: Foreign partners are saying attempts 'from above' to appoint city officials violate European norms

16:49 25.07.2019
Planeta Kino to open cinema in Kyiv's River Mall trade center on Aug 1

Planeta Kino to open cinema in Kyiv's River Mall trade center on Aug 1

17:54 24.07.2019
No one in Klitschko's team receives official documents about his dismissal as Kyiv City Administration head

No one in Klitschko's team receives official documents about his dismissal as Kyiv City Administration head

23:42 21.07.2019
Kyiv Council Secretary Prokopiv and Servant of the People's representative lead in elections in district 211 in Kyiv - exit poll

Kyiv Council Secretary Prokopiv and Servant of the People's representative lead in elections in district 211 in Kyiv - exit poll

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt wants to select most prominent national projects by late Sept – PM

Zelensky delegates ministers to hold first privatization bids by April 1, 2020

Land market liberalization to start in mid-2020's

Ukraine's GDP should grow 40% within 5 years – PM Honcharuk

Premier says 2020 will be year of Ukraine's total digitalization

LATEST

Ukrainians buy $97 mln more currency than sell in Aug 2019

Frenchman Dominique Piotet appointed director general of UNIT.City innovation park

Zelensky orders preparation of new lots for holding oil, gas auctions

Govt wants to select most prominent national projects by late Sept – PM

Zelensky delegates ministers to hold first privatization bids by April 1, 2020

Land market liberalization to start in mid-2020's

Ukraine's GDP should grow 40% within 5 years – PM Honcharuk

Premier says 2020 will be year of Ukraine's total digitalization

Khomutynnik heads Cascade Investment Fund

Ukrtransgaz trains dispatch operators how to act if Gazprom halts gas transit

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD