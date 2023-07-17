Boryspil Airport, Hyundai E&C sign memo of cooperation in restoration of Ukrainian aviation industry

Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv) and the Korean construction company Hyundai Engineering & Construction (Hyundai E&C) signed a memorandum of partnership and cooperation in the restoration and development of Ukraine's aviation infrastructure.

According to the website of Boryspil, the document was signed in Poland last Friday by airport director Oleksiy Dubrevsky and President and CEO of Hyundai E&C Yoon Young-Joon, Operations Director Kim Kwang-Pyung in the presence of Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of South Korea Won Hee-ryong. The signatories of the memorandum, in particular, identified mutual needs and areas of cooperation in projects in Ukraine, agreed to explore the possibility of cooperation in the field of restoration and development of the country's aviation industry.

"We are pleased to conclude a memorandum with Hyundai E&C, which opens up new opportunities for the development and modernization of civil aviation. This cooperation will significantly enhance the development and restoration of not only Boryspil airport, but the entire Ukrainian aviation industry," Dubrevsky said.

The Hyundai E&C CEO stressed that Ukraine has significant potential for the development of the aviation sector and the company sees prospects for its use.

"Given Ukraine's geographical location, it has strategically important air routes and significant potential for the development of the aviation sector. Hyundai E&C sees opportunities to use this potential and its contribution to the development of the Ukrainian aviation industry," he said, pointing out that Ukraine has shown incredible resilience and determination to overcome challenges and Hyundai E&C is proud to be part of the recovery process.