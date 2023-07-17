Economy

18:49 17.07.2023

Boryspil Airport, Hyundai E&C sign memo of cooperation in restoration of Ukrainian aviation industry

2 min read
Boryspil Airport, Hyundai E&C sign memo of cooperation in restoration of Ukrainian aviation industry

Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv) and the Korean construction company Hyundai Engineering & Construction (Hyundai E&C) signed a memorandum of partnership and cooperation in the restoration and development of Ukraine's aviation infrastructure.

According to the website of Boryspil, the document was signed in Poland last Friday by airport director Oleksiy Dubrevsky and President and CEO of Hyundai E&C Yoon Young-Joon, Operations Director Kim Kwang-Pyung in the presence of Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of South Korea Won Hee-ryong. The signatories of the memorandum, in particular, identified mutual needs and areas of cooperation in projects in Ukraine, agreed to explore the possibility of cooperation in the field of restoration and development of the country's aviation industry.

"We are pleased to conclude a memorandum with Hyundai E&C, which opens up new opportunities for the development and modernization of civil aviation. This cooperation will significantly enhance the development and restoration of not only Boryspil airport, but the entire Ukrainian aviation industry," Dubrevsky said.

The Hyundai E&C CEO stressed that Ukraine has significant potential for the development of the aviation sector and the company sees prospects for its use.

"Given Ukraine's geographical location, it has strategically important air routes and significant potential for the development of the aviation sector. Hyundai E&C sees opportunities to use this potential and its contribution to the development of the Ukrainian aviation industry," he said, pointing out that Ukraine has shown incredible resilience and determination to overcome challenges and Hyundai E&C is proud to be part of the recovery process.

Tags: #hyundai #boryspil_airport

MORE ABOUT

13:44 22.02.2021
Hyundai ready to transfer technologies to Ukraine to localize high-tech production

Hyundai ready to transfer technologies to Ukraine to localize high-tech production

08:59 10.02.2021
Boryspil Airport cuts passenger traffic by almost 70%, cargo flow by 24% in Jan

Boryspil Airport cuts passenger traffic by almost 70%, cargo flow by 24% in Jan

18:09 05.02.2020
EIB could issue EUR300 mln loan to Boryspil airport for investment plan

EIB could issue EUR300 mln loan to Boryspil airport for investment plan

18:04 23.01.2020
Boryspil Airport didn't receive recommendations from Health Ministry to limit trips, trade with China due to coronavirus

Boryspil Airport didn't receive recommendations from Health Ministry to limit trips, trade with China due to coronavirus

13:11 21.11.2019
Infrastructure ministry interested in cooperation with Hyundai in upgrade of Ukrzaliznytsia's rolling stock

Infrastructure ministry interested in cooperation with Hyundai in upgrade of Ukrzaliznytsia's rolling stock

13:09 07.09.2019
Zelensky arrives at Boryspil airport

Zelensky arrives at Boryspil airport

10:01 03.09.2019
Transfer of flights from Kyiv airport won't affect regularity of Boryspil airport flights

Transfer of flights from Kyiv airport won't affect regularity of Boryspil airport flights

17:46 15.01.2019
Boryspil airport continues holding talks with Laudamotion on launch of flight to Vienna

Boryspil airport continues holding talks with Laudamotion on launch of flight to Vienna

11:20 30.11.2018
Ukrzaliznytsia launches express train from Kyiv to Boryspil airport

Ukrzaliznytsia launches express train from Kyiv to Boryspil airport

17:16 22.11.2018
Boryspil airport not waiting for snowballing growth of aviation market with arrival of low cost airlines

Boryspil airport not waiting for snowballing growth of aviation market with arrival of low cost airlines

AD

HOT NEWS

Businesses for first time since start of war optimistic about economic development for year ahead - NBU survey

Shmyhal: Local budgets have enough funds to support municipal enterprises, not increase tariffs now

Naftogaz Ukrainy completes Q1 2023 with net profit of UAH 7.7 bln – company

Inflation in Ukraine up to 0.8% in June, down to 12.8% in annual terms – statistics

Zaporizhia NPP loses off-site power supply from 750 kV high-voltage line

LATEST

Nova Poshta will open about 10 branches in Germany by end of summer

Businesses for first time since start of war optimistic about economic development for year ahead - NBU survey

NovaPay payment system increases number of transfers by 12.2% in H1

Nibulon starts construction of demining vessel at shipyards of Mykolaiv

Airports in Georgia increase H1 passenger numbers 45%

Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods for five months of 2023 up by 9 times

Shmyhal: We cope with task of financing all key budget expenditures in Jan-June 2023

Shmyhal: Local budgets have enough funds to support municipal enterprises, not increase tariffs now

Ukrainian wine exported to 49 countries in 2022

Bundeswehr increases order for ammunition to EUR 4 bln, deliveries to Ukraine expected – Rheinmetall concern

AD
AD
AD
AD