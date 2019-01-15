Economy

17:46 15.01.2019

Boryspil airport continues holding talks with Laudamotion on launch of flight to Vienna

2 min read
The Boryspil International Airport has not yet reached the final agreements with Austria's low cost airline Laudamotion, which has been under control by Ireland's low cost airline Ryanair since August 2018, on the launch of flights to Vienna starting from February 2019, Director General of the Boryspil International Airport Pavlo Riabikin has said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"It is pleasant to state that at the beginning of the year we should have a new carrier. The airline Laudamotion announced the start of flights from Boryspil airport to Vienna five times a week from the beginning of February," he said.

According to Riabikin, there is no contractual relationship between the airport and the airline, both parties are at the stage of approving the conditions.

As reported, Laudamotion announced the launch of the Kyiv-Vienna flight in middle of December 2018.

In August 2018, Ryanair announced the completion of the acquisition of 75% of Laudamotion shares, having previously bought 24.9% of the airline's shares in the spring.

According to the information on the website, the Laudamotion fleet consists of 19 aircraft manufactured by Airbus, and the airline services flights to 49 destinations in 18 countries. Its headquarters is located in Vienna, but it also develops bases in Stuttgart and Düsseldorf, planning to transport 5 million passengers in 2019.

Boryspil International Airport is the main airport of Ukraine, occupying a total area of about 1,000 ha. The airport has two runways: one with a length of 4,000 meters and a width of 60 meters, and the second with a length of 3,500 meters and a width of 63 meters. Four passenger terminals, postal and cargo handling complexes are located on the territory of the airport.

