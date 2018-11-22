Economy

17:16 22.11.2018

Boryspil airport not waiting for snowballing growth of aviation market with arrival of low cost airlines

The Boryspil international airport state-owned enterprise (SOE) has said that the explosive growth of the aviation market is possible only with the sharp rise in buying power of the population, the press service of the airport has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"It is too early to talk about the snowballing growth of the aviation market of Ukraine. This effect is possible only with a sharp increase in buying power of the population," the company said.

At the same time, according to the Boryspil airport, in the current conditions, the growth pace of the aviation market will be moderately upward, but stable, since the crisis peak was overcome in 2014.

"Against the background of media optimism about the expansion of the low cost airlines, we are primarily pleased with the development of the business of foreign partners in Ukraine and the development of the Wizz Air fleet," the airport's press service said.

The largest airport of Ukraine said that this will ensure the further growth of air traffic to/from Ukraine and will create additional incentives for providing Ukrainian passengers with affordable air travel.

At the same time, the airport said that Wizz Air could presumably have its subsidiary in the Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport, since, when making a decision on development in the aviation market, the airline proceeds from interaction with the base airport.

"Considering that the base airport of the Wizz Air airline in Ukraine is the Kyiv Airport, it is likely that plans to restore the subsidiary structure were coordinated with it," the Boryspil airport said, noting that the expansion of one of the Kyiv airport terminals in order to increase its capacity can create prerequisites for expanding Wizz Air's cooperation with the airport.

"In this context, it would be incorrect to comment on the situation from the Boryspil airport, which does not service Wizz Air. This is a matter of business relations between the base airport and the airline," the press service said.

Tags: #boryspil_airport #low_cost
