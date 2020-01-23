Facts

Boryspil Airport didn't receive recommendations from Health Ministry to limit trips, trade with China due to coronavirus

Boryspil Airport didn't receive recommendations from Health Ministry to limit trips, trade with China due to coronavirus

The Boryspil International Airport received an explanatory letter from the sanitary quarantine department of the Laboratory Center for Air Transport of the Health Ministry of Ukraine regarding the fatal coronavirus on January 21.

"On January 21, the Boryspil Airport received a letter from the sanitary quarantine department of the Laboratory Center for Air Transport of the Health Ministry of Ukraine with explanations on undetectable pneumonia caused by coronavirus. In its official letter the department informed that it controls the situation and is in touch with the national authorities of China. It also did not recommend to introduce any restrictions on trips to and trade with China," the press service of the airport said.

The press service also said that the airport received notifications of requirements, restrictions, bans [including on the countries where the disease has been registered], measures and procedures from the State Aviation Administration and other government agencies.

The airport also said that information about persons with signs of the infectious disease can be received from the crew of the plane 30 minutes before the landing or after the plane has stopped at the airport. After the plane stops, a duty employee of the sanitary quarantine department goes on board first to assess the situation and give further instructions.

The employees of the airport and other organizations involved in its work act in line with the approved instructions and control the situation as much as possible, the press service said.

Tags: #virus #boryspil_airport #coronavirus #health_ministry #china
