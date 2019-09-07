Zelensky arrives at Boryspil airport

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at Boryspil airport.

According to a correspondent of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Zelensky arrived at Boryspil airport, where the arrival of freed Ukrainians from Moscow is expected, and immediately went to the VIP terminal.

In addition, the heads of security agencies, in particular, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Ivan Bakanov, Deputy Interior Minister Serhiy Yarovy, as well as the Commander of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Admiral Ihor Voronchenko, Minister of Defense Andriy Zahorodniuk, and Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka arrived at the VIP terminal.