17:59 02.08.2021

Ukrzaliznytsia restores 70% of long-distance passenger traffic in July from 2019 level

Ukrzaliznytsia carried about 3.2 million passengers in long-distance traffic in July, which is 70% of the pre-quarantine level (last weeks of the month - at the level of 72-73%).

According to the press service of the company, in the first half of the year, 49% of the passenger traffic in 2019 was restored (9.5 million passengers were transported). In June, this figure reached 63.4% (1.4 million passengers).

It is noted that as of July, Ukrzaliznytsia has restored 77% of the peak number of trains compared to 2019: there are currently 100 trains running (compared to 129 in 2019 and 68 in 2020).

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #passengers
