Economy

15:17 11.03.2021

Airports of Ukraine cut passenger traffic by 68%, airlines by 63% in Jan-Feb – State Aviation Service

1 min read
Airports of Ukraine cut passenger traffic by 68%, airlines by 63% in Jan-Feb – State Aviation Service

Airports of Ukraine in January-February 2021, according to operational data, serviced 1.030 million passengers, which is 68.2% less than in January-February 2020.

As reported on the website of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, on international flights, the passenger traffic of the country's airports during this period decreased 69.4%, to 892,200 people.

In the first two months of 2021, Ukrainian airlines serviced 575,200 people, which is 62.7% less than in the first two months of last year, including 507,400 people were transported in international traffic (a decline by 63.2%).

At the same time, in January-February 2021, Ukrainian airlines performed 5,900 commercial flights (a decrease of 51.6%), including 4,400 international (56% down).

 

Tags: #airports #passengers
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:45 24.02.2021
Ukrainian airports could catch up with 'pre-COVID' passenger traffic in 2024 - optimistic forecast

Ukrainian airports could catch up with 'pre-COVID' passenger traffic in 2024 - optimistic forecast

08:59 10.02.2021
Boryspil Airport cuts passenger traffic by almost 70%, cargo flow by 24% in Jan

Boryspil Airport cuts passenger traffic by almost 70%, cargo flow by 24% in Jan

15:07 14.01.2021
Ukraine's airports reduce passenger traffic by 64.4%, airlines by 65% in 2020

Ukraine's airports reduce passenger traffic by 64.4%, airlines by 65% in 2020

16:57 11.07.2020
Kyiv, Lviv airports to be equipped with labs for PCR-testing of passengers arriving – Infrastructure minister

Kyiv, Lviv airports to be equipped with labs for PCR-testing of passengers arriving – Infrastructure minister

09:22 16.06.2020
Number of airlines, airports ask authorities for state support for industry amid pandemic

Number of airlines, airports ask authorities for state support for industry amid pandemic

14:07 01.04.2020
Airports of Ukraine ask govt for state support due to suspension of flights amid quarantine

Airports of Ukraine ask govt for state support due to suspension of flights amid quarantine

16:18 10.05.2018
Kyiv airports to accept extra 140-160 planes with fans and guests to Champions League 2018 finals – live data

Kyiv airports to accept extra 140-160 planes with fans and guests to Champions League 2018 finals – live data

15:02 31.10.2015
Some 214 Russians, three Ukrainians were on board plane that crashed in Egypt

Some 214 Russians, three Ukrainians were on board plane that crashed in Egypt

10:22 16.12.2014
Airports of Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk back in operation

Airports of Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk back in operation

21:41 15.12.2014
Airports of Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv to open by end of Monday

Airports of Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv to open by end of Monday

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian state-owned banks cut profit to UAH 23 bln in 2020 – Finance Ministry

Coal stocks, 'green' generation growing in Ukrainian power system

Zelensky signs new version of law on financial leasing

Inflation accelerates to 7.5% yoy in Feb – statistics

Cabinet cancels obligatory sale by Energoatom of 5% of resource for special session, reduces period of peak electricity supplies

LATEST

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih will allocate UAH 100 mln for social projects in Kryvy Rih

Share of finished apartments in new buildings may reach 25% by 2025 – expert

Dpty Prime Minister of Ukraine speaks about main functions, tasks of Ministry of Strategic Industry

Ukrzaliznytsia notes rise in passenger traffic since early 2021

Ukrainian state-owned banks cut profit to UAH 23 bln in 2020 – Finance Ministry

Coal stocks, 'green' generation growing in Ukrainian power system

Legal market of heated tobacco products in 2021 will fall by 3 times if excise tax rises by 320% - Philip Morris

UIA refunds $2.5mln to passengers in Feb for canceled flights due to COVID-19

Siemens to supply Blue GIS switchgear to DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia

Zelensky signs new version of law on financial leasing

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD