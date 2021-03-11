Airports of Ukraine cut passenger traffic by 68%, airlines by 63% in Jan-Feb – State Aviation Service

Airports of Ukraine in January-February 2021, according to operational data, serviced 1.030 million passengers, which is 68.2% less than in January-February 2020.

As reported on the website of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, on international flights, the passenger traffic of the country's airports during this period decreased 69.4%, to 892,200 people.

In the first two months of 2021, Ukrainian airlines serviced 575,200 people, which is 62.7% less than in the first two months of last year, including 507,400 people were transported in international traffic (a decline by 63.2%).

At the same time, in January-February 2021, Ukrainian airlines performed 5,900 commercial flights (a decrease of 51.6%), including 4,400 international (56% down).