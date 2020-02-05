EIB could issue EUR300 mln loan to Boryspil airport for investment plan

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is considering the possibility of issuing a credit line of EUR300 million to state-owned enterprise Boryspil International Airport for the implementation of the investment plan to improve infrastructure and expand capacity.

"The project will finance the delivery of Kyiv Boryspil Airport's capital investment plan. It consists of a number of infrastructure enhancements designed to increase capacity, ensure the highest levels of aviation safety and security, improve operational resilience and the passenger experience," the bank said on its website.

"Major works include the runway reconstruction, the Terminal D extension, as well as the baggage handling system expansion and upgrade, plus a range of other associated airside and landside infrastructure works," according to the document.

"This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU," it said.

The EIB document says that the total cost of this project is approximately EUR669 million, but other sources of co-financing are not specified. Earlier, the Ministry of Infrastructure proposed that the EBRD participate in financing Boryspil airport's investment plan.