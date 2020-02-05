Economy

18:09 05.02.2020

EIB could issue EUR300 mln loan to Boryspil airport for investment plan

1 min read
EIB could issue EUR300 mln loan to Boryspil airport for investment plan

 The European Investment Bank (EIB) is considering the possibility of issuing a credit line of EUR300 million to state-owned enterprise Boryspil International Airport for the implementation of the investment plan to improve infrastructure and expand capacity.

"The project will finance the delivery of Kyiv Boryspil Airport's capital investment plan. It consists of a number of infrastructure enhancements designed to increase capacity, ensure the highest levels of aviation safety and security, improve operational resilience and the passenger experience," the bank said on its website.

"Major works include the runway reconstruction, the Terminal D extension, as well as the baggage handling system expansion and upgrade, plus a range of other associated airside and landside infrastructure works," according to the document.

"This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU," it said.

The EIB document says that the total cost of this project is approximately EUR669 million, but other sources of co-financing are not specified. Earlier, the Ministry of Infrastructure proposed that the EBRD participate in financing Boryspil airport's investment plan.

Tags: #boryspil_airport #eib
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:04 23.01.2020
Boryspil Airport didn't receive recommendations from Health Ministry to limit trips, trade with China due to coronavirus

Boryspil Airport didn't receive recommendations from Health Ministry to limit trips, trade with China due to coronavirus

15:09 03.12.2019
EIB launches project on lending to Ukrainian farms for EUR 400 mln

EIB launches project on lending to Ukrainian farms for EUR 400 mln

18:47 22.11.2019
Ukrainian PM in London signs two documents for EUR 900 mln loan for Ukrainian roads

Ukrainian PM in London signs two documents for EUR 900 mln loan for Ukrainian roads

17:09 12.11.2019
Law on road infrastructure safety management to open access to better financing by IFIs for Ukraine – EIB

Law on road infrastructure safety management to open access to better financing by IFIs for Ukraine – EIB

10:11 11.11.2019
Hurry in land reform inappropriate – EIB, EBRD

Hurry in land reform inappropriate – EIB, EBRD

14:18 28.10.2019
Ukrainian PM discusses expansion of projects implemented in Ukraine with support of EIB with EIB vice president

Ukrainian PM discusses expansion of projects implemented in Ukraine with support of EIB with EIB vice president

11:51 23.10.2019
EIB to provide EUR 450 mln for building Lviv Northern bypass, rehabilitation of M-05 highway sections in four regions

EIB to provide EUR 450 mln for building Lviv Northern bypass, rehabilitation of M-05 highway sections in four regions

13:09 07.09.2019
Zelensky arrives at Boryspil airport

Zelensky arrives at Boryspil airport

10:01 03.09.2019
Transfer of flights from Kyiv airport won't affect regularity of Boryspil airport flights

Transfer of flights from Kyiv airport won't affect regularity of Boryspil airport flights

11:15 24.06.2019
Ukrtransgaz asks EBRD, EIB to revise modernization loan for Ukraine's section of Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline

Ukrtransgaz asks EBRD, EIB to revise modernization loan for Ukraine's section of Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Deutsche Bahn will help Ukrzaliznytsia manage transportation, infrastructure from 2021 – Honcharuk

Ukrzaliznytsia, Deutsche Bahn sign memo on possible strategic partnership

Ukraine wins appeal challenging WTO decision regarding Russia's ban to export railway products

"Affordable loans 5-7-9%" program designed for five years, to be expanded – Zelensky

Ukraine's Economy ministry estimates GDP growth in 2019 at 3.3%

LATEST

Deutsche Bahn will help Ukrzaliznytsia manage transportation, infrastructure from 2021 – Honcharuk

Participation of traders in e-trade in raw wood will lead to rise in timber prices – EBA

Ukrzaliznytsia, Deutsche Bahn sign memo on possible strategic partnership

Zlochevsky's company seeks to buy Gazvydobuvannya, earlier owned by Cadogan

Govt approves redistribution of RF in 800-900 MHz bands to relax building of 4G networks

UkraineInvest accompanies renewable energy deals worth $1.15 bln in past two years

Govt allocates UAH 169 mln to pay off wage arrears to Ukrainian miners

Rada cuts amber royalty to 5% in 2020, 8% in 2021, 10% from 2022

Ukraine wins appeal challenging WTO decision regarding Russia's ban to export railway products

"Affordable loans 5-7-9%" program designed for five years, to be expanded – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD