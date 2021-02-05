Ukraine's neighboring countries enter 'red' COVID-19 zone – Health Ministry

Ukraine's neighboring countries are in the "red" zone for the situation with coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, according to data on the Health Ministry's website on Friday.

Among the closest neighbors of Ukraine, the "red" zone includes, in particular, Slovakia (468.4 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population), Belarus (222), Poland (196.1), Russia (189.8), Romania (173), Hungary (163.8), and Moldova (172.3).

The "red" zone includes countries with an incidence rate per 100,000 population over the past 14 days higher than in Ukraine (142.3). In total 80 countries.

Portugal, Israel, Spain, Montenegro, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, the United States, Great Britain, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, Georgia, Austria, Germany, and Canada are also among the countries of the "red" zone.

The list of countries of the "green" zone includes, in particular, Turkey, Bulgaria, Finland, Greece, Japan, India, and Egypt.