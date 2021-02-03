Facts

15:41 03.02.2021

Ukraine hopes to close NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine television channels on YouTube

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy asks YouTube to close the pages of the NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine television channels on this platform.

"The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy will send to YouTube the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine regarding sanctions against the NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine television channels with a request to close their pages on YouTube. After all, these channels are broadcast, satellite or Internet – represent an information threat to the national security of Ukraine, since it is not a media outlet or an ordinary broadcaster, but part of the propaganda war of Russia against Ukraine," Tkachenko wrote in the Telegram channel.

The minister said that YouTube is guided by its own policy to close the channels, but expressed confidence that the popular platform should know exactly who and how finances and produces hostile content.

