19:55 22.10.2025

"Pryamiy" launches new talk show using AI

A new socio-political talk show "Pryamym textom" ("Frankly speaking") using artificial intelligence has been launched on the TV channel "Pryamiy".

"The only project of its kind on Ukrainian television - we involve artificial intelligence, which will ask questions. It will choose who and what to ask, and most importantly, it will be the participant who is ready to give unbiased answers to the questions that we ask our politicians every day," said the host of the project, Svitlana Orlovska.

The co-host of the project was political scientist Ihor Reiterovych.

During the political broadcast, MPs and experts will discuss current topics of Ukraine's domestic and foreign policy, security issues, the provision of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and expanding international support for Ukraine.

 In the premiere broadcast, people's deputies from "European Solidarity" Rostyslav Pavlenko, "Holos" Yulia Klymenko, "Batkivshchyna" Serhiy Sobolev, as well as economic and political expert Pavlo Rozenko discussed scenarios for a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Putin, further development of the situation on the front, the possibility of holding elections, and the problems of forming the State Budget for 2026.

Also on the air, Ukrainian students could chat with studio guests and ask them questions.

The talk show "Pryamym tekstom" can be watched every Tuesday at 6:00 PM on the air, or on YouTube.

