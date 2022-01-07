Facts

13:32 07.01.2022

SBI denies info about seizure of assets of TV channels Pryamiy, Channel 5

SBI denies info about seizure of assets of TV channels Pryamiy, Channel 5

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) denied information about the alleged seizure of the assets of Pryamiy and Channel 5 TV channels, which are owned by the Free Media (Vilni Media) media holding, and stated that no seizure was imposed on the corporate rights of these channels and their assets.

"We emphasize that in the wake of the aforementioned court ruling [on the seizure of property, corporate rights, the owner of which, according to state registers, is Petro Poroshenko], there were no restrictions on the activities of the media," the SBI press service said on Friday.

The SBI stressed that the court seized only property, corporate rights, which are owned by the fifth president of Ukraine.

"We emphasize that the court's ruling prohibits only alienating the seized property, which does not deprive the owner of the enjoyment of other rights," the report said.

The State Bureau of Investigations recalled that under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Main Investigation Department of the State Bureau of Investigations carries out a pretrial investigation into criminal proceedings for the purchase of coal from the territory of the "DPR/LPR."

In the specified criminal proceedings, two MPs of Ukraine were notified of suspicion, one of whom is the fifth president of Ukraine, the former minister of energy and coal industry, and the top manager of the times of former president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych.

On January 6, 2022, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv considered the prosecutor's petition in criminal proceedings and made a decision to seize Poroshenko's property, which, according to state registers, belongs to him by right of ownership, in particular, these are real estate objects, corporate rights, and so on.

As reported, on December 20, 2021, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) notified Poroshenko of suspicion of high treason and assistance to terrorist organizations in the framework of a criminal scheme for supplying coal from the temporarily occupied territories.

Earlier, within the framework of the same criminal proceedings, MP of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk and former Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn were notified of suspicion.

Poroshenko, who is on a business trip to the EU, announced on January 6 that he would return to Ukraine on January 17.

On the same day, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv supported the prosecutor's petition regarding the seizure of Poroshenko's property.

The European Solidarity party announced on January 6 that the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv, when deciding on the seizure of Poroshenko's assets, also seized the property of Pryamiy and Channel 5 TV channels.

Tags: #tv_channels #poroshenko #sbi
Завантаження...
