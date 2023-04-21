Tkachenko calls on YouTube to take measures to monitor, stop the Internet activities of Wagner PMC on video hosting

Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko calls on YouTube to take measures to monitor and terminate the Internet activities of PMC Wagner on video hosting.

"Russian propaganda is changing and evolving. Kremlin technologists are attracting more and more new channels and methods of distributing narratives. Through video hosting, Russian military formations are being popularized, in particular, the Wagner PMC," Tkachenko said in the Telegram channel.

According to him, TikTok or YouTube, despite having a tough editorial policy, serve as effective advertising platforms for Russians to scale and rejuvenate the audience "and recruit new mercenaries for the war in Ukraine."

"YouTube has always emphasized that its editorial policy is to block malicious content and channels that distribute it. Therefore, it has sent an official letter to CEO of YouTube LLC Neal Mohan, requesting that specific measures be taken to monitor and stop Wagner's Internet activities," the minister said.

He said Ukraine considers it completely unacceptable that the world's largest video hosting service allows a transnational criminal organization to freely advertise on its site.