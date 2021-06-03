Facts

17:04 03.06.2021

Creation of pan-European Russian-language TV channel with base in Ukraine can become tool to protect Europe from propaganda – Reznikov

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov believes that the creation of a pan-European Russian-language TV channel with a base in Ukraine can become an instrument of protecting Europe from propaganda and disinformation.

"A pan-European Russian-language TV channel could become an instrument of protecting Europe from propaganda and disinformation. And its base could have been created in Ukraine. We have specialists, experience, understanding who we are dealing with, and there is no language barrier," he said during an online event entitled "Ukraine's reintegration strategy for its eastern regions" on Thursday.

Reznikov added that Ukraine is changing the format of support for broadcasting in the territories occupied by Russia and adjacent areas.

"After all, at first, a hostile ideology was smuggled into these territories through propaganda media, and only then did soldiers and tanks come. This is the experience that we can share," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

Interfax-Ukraine
