Novinsky announces dropping out of negotiation process on purchase of Nash TV channel by Smart Holding

The group of companies Smart Holding of MP Vadym Novinsky is dropping out of talks regarding the purchase of the Nash TV channel.

According to Novinsky's press center, the deputy officially declares that the negotiations, which were conducted by representatives of the Smart Holding group of companies regarding the purchase of the Nash TV channel, have been stopped, and Smart Holding is dropping out of the negotiation process.

"Yes, we have been negotiating and openly stated this, without making the process a secret. However, we did not reach an understanding with Yevhen Murayev. As I promised, we publicly announce the termination of the negotiations," Novinsky's press service quoted him as saying on Facebook.

The member of parliament also stressed that he does not intend to negotiate the purchase of any other media.