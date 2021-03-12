National Council for Television, Radio Broadcasting assigns warning to Z ZIK, UA: Pershy, four more TV channels

The National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting at a meeting on Thursday, March 11, imposed a warning announcement sanction on six TV channels, including Z ZIK and UA:Pershy.

The regulator decided to issue a warning to the New Communications TV and radio company (Lviv, multichannel broadcasting, Z ZIK logo) for not fulfilling the requirements of the law regarding the publication of information about the authors and producers of the "White Cranes" concert program.

According to the regulator, on May 9, 2020, a broadcast of the White Cranes concert dedicated to the Victory Day over Nazism in World War II was recorded on the air of Z ZIK TV channel, without specifying the name of the author or authors, the name and address of the program producer. At the same time, the content was produced by the Production of LLC Freedom by order of the JSC NTV Television Company (Russian Federation).

"This fact indicates that this form of broadcasting may have signs of concealment of television production of NTV Television Company, to which Ukraine has applied sanctions," the National Council said.

The regulator also applied a warning announcement sanction to the National Public Television and Radio Company of Ukraine (NOTU, logo UA: Pershy) for broadcasting alcohol advertisements in violation of the rules of advertising and sponsorship and failure to comply with the terms of the license and the broadcasting program concept in terms of reducing the minimum share of the national audiovisual product.

Also, the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting decided to issue a warning to LLC TV Channel MEGA (Kyiv, logo M) for failure to comply with the terms of the license and the programmatic concept of broadcasting and a decrease in the share of Ukrainian-made broadcasts, and also ordered to eliminate violations within a month.

Also, following the results of an unscheduled on-site check of TRO ORION LLC (Enerhodar, EnTV logo), the National Council decided to issue a warning to the broadcaster for his failure to comply with the broadcasting rules on TV and radio channels on days of mourning and memorial days.