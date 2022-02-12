Facts

12:38 12.02.2022

Zelensky endorses NSDC decision on sanctions against Nash TV channel, Vitrina TV company

2 min read
Zelensky endorses NSDC decision on sanctions against Nash TV channel, Vitrina TV company

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted a decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on sanctions against Nash and Maxi-TV TV channels and Vitrina TV LLC (Moscow, Russia).

The corresponding decrees of February 11 are posted on the website of the President of Ukraine.

Five-year sanctions are imposed against Nash 24 LLC (Kyiv, Ukraine), Nash 365 LLC (Kyiv, Ukraine), Nasha Praha LLC (Kyiv, Ukraine), Demosena Investments Ltd (Limassol, Cyprus), as well as Vitrina TV LLC (Moscow, Russia).

Sanctions, in particular, provide for: blocking of assets; restriction of trading operations; preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine; stopping the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations; revocation or suspension of licenses or other permits; prohibition to use the radio frequency resource of Ukraine; as well as prohibition of transfer of technology, rights to objects of intellectual property.

As reported, on February 11, an off-site meeting of the National Security and Defense Council was held in Kharkiv. NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov announced the imposition of sanctions against the Nash and Maxi-TV channels.

In addition, sanctions were imposed for a period of five years against the Russian limited liability company Vitrina TV, which rebroadcasts sanctioned TV channels.

The website of the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting states that Nasha Praha LLC is a TV broadcaster with a registered Maxi-TV logo in the "Cultural and entertainment. Film screening" format. Nash 365 LLC is a TV broadcaster with a registered logo Nash in the "information-analytical" format.

Tags: #sanctions #tv_channels
