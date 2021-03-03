Supreme Court to consider claims to recognize unlawful Zelensky's decree on sanctions against Medvedchuk's channels

The Cassation Administrative Court within the Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 3, opened proceedings in case No. 9901/45/21, in which it will consider the claim of Novy Format TV LLC on recognizing as unlawful and invalid decree of the President of Ukraine dated 2 February 2021 No. 43/2021 on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated February 2, 2021 on the imposition of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions), namely Paragraph 2 of Appendix No. 2, according to which sanctions were imposed against the plaintiff.

According to the press service of the Supreme Court, the case is scheduled for consideration in a court session with summons of the parties on April 5, 2021 at 11:00.

In addition, on March 1, 2021, the Cassation Administrative Court within Supreme Court ruled to open proceedings in case No. 9901/34/21 at the claim of Novyny 24 Hodyny (24 Hours News) LLC against the President of Ukraine, in which the plaintiff asks to declare unlawful and invalid Paragraph 7 of Appendix No. 2 with decree President of Ukraine dated February 2, 2021 No. 43/2021 on the decision of the NSDC dated February 2, 2021 on the imposition of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) regarding the enactment of the NSDC decision, according to which sanctions were imposed against the plaintiff.

The case is scheduled for consideration in a court session with summons of the parties on March 29, 2021 at 14:00.

"On the same day, the Cassation Administrative Court within Supreme Court in case No. 9901/39/21 put on hold the claim of an individual, which challenges decree of the President of Ukraine dated February 2, 2021 No. 43/2021 on the decision of the NSDC dated February 2, 2021 on the imposition of personal special economic and other restrictive measures [sanctions] in terms of enactment of the NSDC decision, namely Appendix No. 1, according to which sanctions were imposed against plaintiff Taras Kozak," the Supreme Court reported.

It is noted that the court provided the plaintiff with a period from the date of delivery of a copy of the court order to eliminate the identified shortcomings.

On March 2, 2021, the Cassation Administrative Court within Supreme Court issued a ruling on the opening of proceedings in case No. 9901/40/21 at the claim of Television and Radio Company 112 TV LLC, in which the plaintiff asks to declare unlawful and invalid decree of the President of Ukraine dated February 2, 2021 No. 43/2021 on the decision of the NSDC dated February 2, 2021 on the imposition of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) in terms of enactment of the NSDC decision, namely Paragraph 4 of Appendix No. 2, according to which sanctions were imposed against the plaintiff.

The case is scheduled for consideration in a court session with summons of the parties on April 12, 2021 at 14:00.

It is reported that on March 1, the court also claim from Arianda TV LLC (registration number 9901/47/21) and Partner TV LLC (registration number 9901/51/21), and on March 3, 2021 – from TV Vybor LLC (registration number 9901/54/21), which challenged presidential decree of February 2, 2021 No. 43/2021.