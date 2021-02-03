SBU head Bakanov: Sanctions against some TV channels - sequential step in fight against Russian aggression

Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Ivan Bakanov has called the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions against the TV channels 112.Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK as a consistent step by the Ukrainian authorities in the fight against Russian hybrid aggression.

"A hybrid war is being waged against Ukraine, including on the information field. We must systematically counteract it in order to protect the interests of the state. The introduction of sanctions is another important and consistent step for this. Therefore, given the data available to the Security Service, as well as numerous violations of the legislation in the field of television and radio broadcasting, recorded by the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting, the SBU provided substantiated recommendations to the NSDC to make an appropriate decision," Bakanov said, the SBU press service reported.