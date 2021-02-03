Facts

11:33 03.02.2021

SBU head Bakanov: Sanctions against some TV channels - sequential step in fight against Russian aggression

1 min read
SBU head Bakanov: Sanctions against some TV channels - sequential step in fight against Russian aggression

Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Ivan Bakanov has called the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions against the TV channels 112.Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK as a consistent step by the Ukrainian authorities in the fight against Russian hybrid aggression.

"A hybrid war is being waged against Ukraine, including on the information field. We must systematically counteract it in order to protect the interests of the state. The introduction of sanctions is another important and consistent step for this. Therefore, given the data available to the Security Service, as well as numerous violations of the legislation in the field of television and radio broadcasting, recorded by the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting, the SBU provided substantiated recommendations to the NSDC to make an appropriate decision," Bakanov said, the SBU press service reported.

Tags: #tv_channels #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:39 03.02.2021
Danilov on NSDC sanctions: who said these people not controlled by foreign state?

Danilov on NSDC sanctions: who said these people not controlled by foreign state?

17:25 03.02.2021
EU evaluates consequences of imposing sanctions against 112, NewsOne, ZIK TV – Stano

EU evaluates consequences of imposing sanctions against 112, NewsOne, ZIK TV – Stano

15:41 03.02.2021
Ukraine hopes to close NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine television channels on YouTube

Ukraine hopes to close NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine television channels on YouTube

14:30 03.02.2021
EU positively assesses imposition of sanctions against 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels – Ukraine's rep to EU

EU positively assesses imposition of sanctions against 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels – Ukraine's rep to EU

13:50 03.02.2021
Zelensky: Decision on TV channels taken immediately after recording, discussing specific reasons for this

Zelensky: Decision on TV channels taken immediately after recording, discussing specific reasons for this

12:53 03.02.2021
Decree, NSDC decision on sanctions against Kozak, TV channels legal - advisor to President's Office head

Decree, NSDC decision on sanctions against Kozak, TV channels legal - advisor to President's Office head

12:35 03.02.2021
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Moldovan JET4U S.R.L., Portuguese JET4U LDA for flying to Russia, temporarily occupied areas

Ukraine imposes sanctions against Moldovan JET4U S.R.L., Portuguese JET4U LDA for flying to Russia, temporarily occupied areas

10:19 03.02.2021
Broadcasting of 112, Newsone and ZIK TV channels blocked

Broadcasting of 112, Newsone and ZIK TV channels blocked

17:32 01.02.2021
SBU checks possible ties of SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny with Russia's special services

SBU checks possible ties of SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny with Russia's special services

12:49 01.02.2021
SBU conducts investigative actions at place of illegal meeting of participants in MS-4 LLC

SBU conducts investigative actions at place of illegal meeting of participants in MS-4 LLC

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

President's Office starts inspecting Armed Forces units that run mission in Donbas

United States supports imposition of sanctions on 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK television channels – embassy

Ukraine hopes to close NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine television channels on YouTube

Ukrainian govt will soon take decision on returning to adaptive quarantine – PM

EU positively assesses imposition of sanctions against 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels – Ukraine's rep to EU

LATEST

COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX mechanism to arrive in Ukraine in Feb - EU Ambassador

Govt instructs Health Ministry to accelerate implementation of electronic register of sick leave

President's Office starts inspecting Armed Forces units that run mission in Donbas

United States supports imposition of sanctions on 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK television channels – embassy

Ukrainian govt will soon take decision on returning to adaptive quarantine – PM

State Aviation Service allows SkyUp to fly from Kyiv to Munich, restricts UIA's right on this line

Parade with involvement of military equipment planned on day of celebration of 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence

English court orders ex-owners of PrivatBank to further pay GBP 1 mln of bank's costs

Ukraine supports freedom of speech, not propaganda funded by aggressor-country – Zelensky

Opposition Platform – For Life initiates impeachment of President Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD