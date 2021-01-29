Russian vaccine Sputnik V not to be registered in Ukraine - Stepanov

Russian vaccine against Sputnik V will not be registered in Ukraine, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"One political force has arranged some kind of hysteria over the registration of the Russian vaccine. I can immediately say that no one will register the Russian vaccine in the country," he said at a briefing on Friday.

Also, Stepanov urged not to listen to the statements of politicians regarding the disruption of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

"Representatives of one of the political forces said that the chances of a timely start of vaccination are illusory. I want to tell you that all this is just another hype. I emphasize once again: vaccination in the country will begin on time. As we said back in September last year, we will start vaccination in February 2021, so it will be," he said.

As reported, Stepanov said that at the first stage of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in Ukraine, 367,500 people will be vaccinated, vaccination will start in February.