18:14 18.05.2021

Rada dismisses Stepanov form post of Health Minister

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the decision of dismissing Maksym Stepanov from the post of the Minister of Health.

The relevant decision was supported by 292 MPs at a plenary session on Tuesday.

As reported, on May 14, the Verkhovaya Rada received a motion from Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on the resignation of Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov.

Stepanov has served as the Minister of Health since March 30, 2020.

In 2017-2019, Stepanov was the head of Odesa Regional State Administration.

After graduating from Donetsk Medical University, in 1999-2001, he held the position of Deputy General Director of Trading House Gas of Ukraine of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy. Later he worked as Deputy General Director of Industrial and Financial Company Viche, and in the State Tax Administration of Ukraine. From 2008 to 2010, he served as deputy head of Odesa Regional State Administration, since 2011, he headed the state-owned enterprise Ukraina Printing Plant.

Tags: #rada #health_minister
