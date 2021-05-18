Facts

16:50 18.05.2021

Main reason for Stepanov's dismissal is disruption of vaccination campaign – Shmyhal

3 min read
Main reason for Stepanov's dismissal is disruption of vaccination campaign – Shmyhal

The main reason for the dismissal of Health Minister Maksym Stepanov is the disruption of the vaccination campaign against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The main reason for the dismissal statement is the unsatisfactory pace of vaccination and vaccine supplies, in fact, the constant postponement of their dates," he said at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Health, Medical Assistance and Medical Insurance.

Shmyhal said that the pace of vaccination testifies to the unsatisfactory work of the Ministry of Health and the Minister as a manager. He also noted that the collected 150 MPs signatures for the resignation of the minister played a role in the statement of Stepanov's resignation.

"It was impossible not to take into account this fact that representatives of almost all factions signed it. The government could not ignore the position of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in relation to the Minister of Health. Based on these positions, a corresponding statement was made," he said.

In turn, Stepanov stressed that the Ministry of Health began negotiations with leading vaccine manufacturers in July-August 2020, but at that time they put forward a condition that deliveries would take place no earlier than the end of 2021.

"We started negotiations with all the companies from the main list of vaccine manufacturers, but the first question we asked was the delivery time. The manufacturers said that it would be the end of the third quarter – the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2021. As Minister of Health, this did not satisfy me," he said.

For his part, Chairman of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia stressed the existence of a conflict between Shmyhal and Stepanov.

"A minister is, first of all, a political position and this is a manager in the second place. There is a complaint that there is no normal dialogue with the Prime Minister. Everyone in the Verkhovna Rada and in the relevant committee knows this. If there is no normal productive dialogue with the immediate leader, then even the best initiatives of the Ministry of Health will be, so to speak, slowed down, they will not work normally," he said.

Arakhamia said that there were several attempts "to establish normal cooperation, as far as I know, the same situation is with the profile committee."

"It seems to me that in such conditions, one cannot even count on the fact that the work of the ministry under this head will proceed normally," he said.

Tags: #covid_19 #health_minister #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:14 18.05.2021
Rada dismisses Stepanov form post of Health Minister

Rada dismisses Stepanov form post of Health Minister

09:40 18.05.2021
Ukraine records 4,095 new COVID-19 cases per day, 17,751 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 4,095 new COVID-19 cases per day, 17,751 people recovered – Stepanov

17:11 17.05.2021
Verkhovna Rada to hear Shmyhal on Friday

Verkhovna Rada to hear Shmyhal on Friday

09:43 17.05.2021
Cabinet to join global initiative of Open Government – Shmyhal

Cabinet to join global initiative of Open Government – Shmyhal

14:19 15.05.2021
Ukraine records 6,796 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 17,202 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

Ukraine records 6,796 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 17,202 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

09:19 14.05.2021
Ukraine records 7,562 new COVID-19 cases per day, 15,958 recoveries – Stepanov

Ukraine records 7,562 new COVID-19 cases per day, 15,958 recoveries – Stepanov

09:40 13.05.2021
Number of daily COVID-19 cases growing in Ukraine

Number of daily COVID-19 cases growing in Ukraine

15:37 12.05.2021
Shmyhal: COVID-19 pandemic declining in Ukraine

Shmyhal: COVID-19 pandemic declining in Ukraine

10:21 12.05.2021
Ukraine sees 4,538 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 19,766 recoveries over past day

Ukraine sees 4,538 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 19,766 recoveries over past day

17:26 11.05.2021
World Bank approves $90 mln support for Ukraine to boost vaccination in effort to strengthen COVID-19 response

World Bank approves $90 mln support for Ukraine to boost vaccination in effort to strengthen COVID-19 response

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Klitschko shows video from CCTV cameras near his apartment, accuses President's Office of putting pressure on Kyiv authorities

Rada dismisses Stepanov form post of Health Minister

Ukraine calls on world to condemn deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944, recognize it as genocide – MFA

PGO appeals against Medvedchuk's house arrest

SBU conducts searches in house where Klitschko lives, investigative actions have nothing to do with the mayor

LATEST

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel begins organization of evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from Gaza Strip

Klitschko shows video from CCTV cameras near his apartment, accuses President's Office of putting pressure on Kyiv authorities

Mejlis calls on Zelensky to ensure restoration of collective rights of Crimean Tatar people – statement

Ukraine asks intl organizations to assist in organized departure of Ukrainians from Gaza Strip – MFA

Ukraine calls on world to condemn deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944, recognize it as genocide – MFA

British Navy's OPV Trent enters Odesa seaport – ministry

PGO appeals against Medvedchuk's house arrest

SBU conducts searches in house where Klitschko lives, investigative actions have nothing to do with the mayor

Ukraine does everything to return Crimea – Zelensky

Servant of People faction approves candidacy of Kubrakov, Liubchenko, Liashko for posts of ministers

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD