Zelensky congratulates Rebelo de Sousa on re-election as Portugal's President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on his re-election as head of state.

"I sincerely congratulate Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on his re-election as President of Portugal. In development of our recent telephone conversation, I am primed to further deepen cooperation between Ukraine and Portugal. I look forward to our future meeting," Zelensky wrote on his Twitter page.

As reported, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, according to preliminary data, won a landslide victory in the first round of elections and achieved re-election, according to the Diário de Notícias newspaper.

According to forecasts of the Portuguese media, released after the closure of polling stations, from 55% to 62% of voters supported the incumbent president.

His closest rival, Ana Gomes from the Socialist Party, can count on 13% to 17% of the vote.