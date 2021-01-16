U.S. hands over another batch of military aid to Ukrainian Armed Forces - Embassy

The United States has handed over another shipment of military aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces as part of the Ukrainian Security Assistance Initiative.

The Ukrainian army received armored vehicles and boats, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine reports on its Twitter page.

"Nothing could stop the delivery of 20 Humvees to the Ukrainian Land Forces and the Special Operations Forces along with 84 boats for the Ukrainian Navy as part of the Ukrainian Security Assistance Initiative," the report says.